Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 24.2% in July

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Shares of CMT stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.