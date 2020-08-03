Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CORT. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $633,900. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after buying an additional 821,578 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,418,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,679.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 515,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 507,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

