Contrasting the Rubicon Project (MGNI) and Its Rivals

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ: MGNI) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare the Rubicon Project to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, the Rubicon Project’s competitors have a beta of 1.79, meaning that their average stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project -14.10% -14.34% -4.36% the Rubicon Project Competitors -9.94% -58.27% -5.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares the Rubicon Project and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project $156.41 million -$25.48 million -16.23 the Rubicon Project Competitors $8.01 billion $1.55 billion 70.19

the Rubicon Project’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than the Rubicon Project. the Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for the Rubicon Project and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project 0 0 0 0 N/A the Rubicon Project Competitors 1003 3409 6801 319 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 1.86%. Given the Rubicon Project’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe the Rubicon Project has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

the Rubicon Project competitors beat the Rubicon Project on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

the Rubicon Project Company Profile

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

