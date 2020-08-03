Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded Construction Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $16.55 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Construction Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Construction Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Construction Partners by 65.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

