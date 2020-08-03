Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,465 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of CAG opened at $37.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

