Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPG. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($17.66) target price (down from GBX 1,585 ($19.51)) on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oddo Securities lowered their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,160 ($14.28) to GBX 990 ($12.18) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Compass Group to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.38) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,340 ($16.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,276.94 ($15.71).

Shares of Compass Group stock opened at GBX 1,050.50 ($12.93) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,395.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 11.01 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,150 ($26.46).

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 37.60 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.20 ($0.45) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Group will post 8973.0001954 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

