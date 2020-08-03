Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €37.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.02) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint Gobain presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €34.59 ($38.87).

Shares of EPA SGO opened at €31.17 ($35.02) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($58.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.60.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

