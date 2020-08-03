Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Raised to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

