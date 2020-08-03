Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,967 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $79,631,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $199,479,000 after buying an additional 1,586,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after buying an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

