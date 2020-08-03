Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 22.88%.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

NASDAQ COKE opened at $229.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.57. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $382.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.