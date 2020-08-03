CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-2.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.64. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.64-2.68 EPS.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded CMS Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.03.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $48,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,969.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $150,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock worth $449,511 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

