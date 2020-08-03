Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a P/E ratio of 738.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.
