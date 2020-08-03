Clearwater Paper (CLW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.00 million. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of Clearwater Paper stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $611.80 million, a P/E ratio of 738.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.