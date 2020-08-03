Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 293.61% and a negative return on equity of 165.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $63,978.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,089. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $156,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

