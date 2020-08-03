Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE:CCC opened at $27.65 on Monday. Clarivate Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 9,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 199,327 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Clarivate Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

