CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX opened at $8.82 on Monday. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

