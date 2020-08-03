Citigroup Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $78.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSH. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.32 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,137,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $935,794,000 after acquiring an additional 424,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $609,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,634,000 after acquiring an additional 137,057 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

