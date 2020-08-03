Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $490,881,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $64,944,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

