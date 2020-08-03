Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 5,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

