CIBC Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$49.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$40.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.49 and a 52-week high of C$60.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Michael R. Emory bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,016,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 226,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,141,604.67. Also, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,557 shares in the company, valued at C$2,794,800.26. Insiders have acquired a total of 53,217 shares of company stock worth $2,146,542 over the last 90 days.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

