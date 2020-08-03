CIBC Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target to $15.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

LWSCF opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

