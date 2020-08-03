CIBC Cuts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$15.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.69.

SIA stock opened at C$10.28 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.16 million and a PE ratio of 155.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.0899131 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,409.09%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

