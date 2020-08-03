CIBC Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to $40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MLFNF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

MLFNF opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

