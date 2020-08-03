CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 9,100 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,023 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,953,000 after buying an additional 778,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,798,000 after buying an additional 4,486,391 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after buying an additional 2,121,242 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

