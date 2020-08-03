CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $834,000 Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Loews were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on L shares. ValuEngine raised Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 105,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,950,097.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

