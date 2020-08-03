CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 478.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 17.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WU opened at $24.28 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.