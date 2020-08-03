Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.79-2.79 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

