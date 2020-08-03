Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Argus assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $6,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $807,472.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,062,000 after buying an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,179,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

