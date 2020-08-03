Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,225 shares of company stock valued at $18,769,597 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

