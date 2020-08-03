Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $89.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $78.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.71. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,464.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 87,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $6,404,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,225 shares of company stock worth $18,769,597 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

