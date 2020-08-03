Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Decreased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $192,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,720.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,700,000 after purchasing an additional 197,078 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,714.7% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 131,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,024,000 after purchasing an additional 124,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,840.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,155.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,080.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $899.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,059.20.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total transaction of $2,814,057.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,881 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

