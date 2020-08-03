ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $966.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.83.
ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.
About ChipMOS Technologies
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.
Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.