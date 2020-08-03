ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $966.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ChipMOS Technologies by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ChipMOS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

