China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 474,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CPHI opened at $0.48 on Monday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

