China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 474,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
CPHI opened at $0.48 on Monday. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.40.
China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter.
About China Pharma
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.
Read More: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.