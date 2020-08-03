Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 304.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.