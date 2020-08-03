Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,329 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 860,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,617. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

