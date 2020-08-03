Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

BLDR stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $736,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,724.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $1,951,715 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

