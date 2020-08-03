Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 171,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Extended Stay America as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 10.6% in the second quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Extended Stay America by 13.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 133.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 517,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STAY opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

