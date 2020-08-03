Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,296 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $104.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -139.28 and a beta of 0.56. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $110.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $311,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,000 shares of company stock worth $10,901,700 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

