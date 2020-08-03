Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 524 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,918,000 after buying an additional 1,578,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hill-Rom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 40,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $78,748,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $97.22 on Monday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

