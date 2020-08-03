Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,753 Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Palomar worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Palomar by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 98,035 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 1,135,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $69,383,805.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,206,692 shares of company stock valued at $74,916,666. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $94.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49 and a beta of -0.13.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

