Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,454 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 426.7% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 30,942.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD opened at $229.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.96 and a 200 day moving average of $126.32. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $242.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $162.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.43.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

