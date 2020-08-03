Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 183 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $195.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $199.72.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.