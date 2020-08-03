Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,825 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,878.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5,416.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $44.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director David Ming-Teh Liu sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $283,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $220,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,800 shares of company stock worth $1,061,600. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

