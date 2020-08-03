Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,550 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $659,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 196.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 64,120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $313,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.60 and a beta of 2.45.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

