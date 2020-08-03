Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,521 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $30,460,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $9,482,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 685,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 204,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 374,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 201,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $215,643.12. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 80,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,755.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 20,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $1,101,331.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,197.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,376,852 shares of company stock worth $80,474,364. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

