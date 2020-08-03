Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 809 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after buying an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,537,000 after acquiring an additional 894,171 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $115,753,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% in the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after buying an additional 347,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after buying an additional 324,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $290.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.16. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $290.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.77.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

