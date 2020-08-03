Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 7,775 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBH opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.98. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

