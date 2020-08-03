Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,803,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

AVGO opened at $316.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.87 and a 200 day moving average of $284.78. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 480,747 shares of company stock worth $150,544,165 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

