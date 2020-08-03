Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,303 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,149,000 after buying an additional 263,729 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,219,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.