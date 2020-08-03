Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,099,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,195,000 after purchasing an additional 182,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,750,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,233,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,791,000 after purchasing an additional 132,570 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $61.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,431 shares of company stock worth $7,880,428 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

