Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG opened at $290.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -230.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $120.03 and a 12-month high of $299.74.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at $70,214,845.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $1,802,690.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,219,461.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565 over the last ninety days. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

